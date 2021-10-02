Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 189,561 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

