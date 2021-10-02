Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 89,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,354. The company has a market cap of $447.21 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

