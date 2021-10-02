Opium Trading Up 2.1% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00004682 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $111.74 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

