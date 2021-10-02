Oppenheimer Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,014,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,591,634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,790 shares of company stock worth $7,829,634 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

