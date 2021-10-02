Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,100 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 563,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.5 days.
MXCHF stock remained flat at $$2.53 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.
About Orbia Advance
