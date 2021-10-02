Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,100 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 563,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.5 days.

MXCHF stock remained flat at $$2.53 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.