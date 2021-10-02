ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $41.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 286,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,545. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $798.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 over the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

