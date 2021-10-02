Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OROVF remained flat at $$20.24 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

