Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.18 and traded as low as C$7.67. Orocobre shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 22,897 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

