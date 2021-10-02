Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,540. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 193.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after buying an additional 470,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

