Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

