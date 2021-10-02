Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

OZON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Ozon alerts:

NASDAQ OZON traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.82. 357,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ozon will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.