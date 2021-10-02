Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,455 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

TRNS stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $488.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

