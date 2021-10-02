Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 56,765 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

