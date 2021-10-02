Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $416.69 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.98 and its 200-day moving average is $366.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

