Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,604 shares of company stock worth $3,752,869. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $306.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.46 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.