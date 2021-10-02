Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 458 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $161.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

