Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OBNK stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.