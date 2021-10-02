Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,504 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.