Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Short Interest Up 490.0% in September

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the August 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PDMI remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Paradigm Medical Industries has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

