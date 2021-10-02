Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

Shares of POU opened at C$18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,646.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

