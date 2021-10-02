Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the August 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,008.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $28.67 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

PRRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.96.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

