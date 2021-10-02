PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $846,981.00

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $68.32 million and $846,981.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00647218 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.34 or 0.00995322 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

