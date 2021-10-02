Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 601 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $136.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average is $137.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

