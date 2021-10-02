Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $577.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $636.73 and its 200 day moving average is $562.90. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

