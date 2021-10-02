Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

