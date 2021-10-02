Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.