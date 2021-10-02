Patriot Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.