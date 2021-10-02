Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.06 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.20 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00102624 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

