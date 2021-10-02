PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 97.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $264.65 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $310.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average of $271.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

