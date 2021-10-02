Paytomat 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $17,323.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00147576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.53 or 0.99522029 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.15 or 0.06834188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

