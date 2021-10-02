PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,075,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

PDCE stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

