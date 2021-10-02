Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.90

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.90 and traded as high as C$40.26. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$40.15, with a volume of 1,648,069 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 274 shares of company stock worth $9,570.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

