Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

PENMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

