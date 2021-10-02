Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.36 Million Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $191,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIGR. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

