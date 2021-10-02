Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 125,661 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

MDT stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

