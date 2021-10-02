Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

