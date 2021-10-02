Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $123.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 346.8% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

