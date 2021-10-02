PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.60. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.94 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

