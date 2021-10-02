PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 52.2% in September

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 32,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

