PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PGP opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

