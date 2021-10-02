Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the highest is $4.50. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,123.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $15.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.95 to $21.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Shares of PXD traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.