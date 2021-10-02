Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.88.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

