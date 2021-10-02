Piper Sandler Weighs in on Trustmark Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

