Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 791,655 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Plug Power worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $40,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

