Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Up 239.0% in September

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 239.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PLPRF remained flat at $$0.36 on Friday. Plus Products has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
About Plus Products
