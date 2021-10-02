Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $812.82

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.82 ($10.62) and traded as low as GBX 783 ($10.23). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 786 ($10.27), with a volume of 117,689 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 864.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 812.82. The company has a market capitalization of £786.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28.
Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)
