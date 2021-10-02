Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

AUCOY opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

