Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

