Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.26

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 14261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $316,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,160 shares of company stock valued at $17,712,897 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

