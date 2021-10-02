Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Potash America stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

